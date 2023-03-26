7 minutes ago

There was nothing to separate Accra Lions and Bechem United in their match-day 23 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A win for Accra Lions would have sent them to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table but they managed to share the spoils as it ended goalless.

Accra Lions started the game in dominant fashion with the home side appealing for a penalty after Daniel Awuni appeared to have been felled in the penalty by goalkeeper Japheth Norvienyo box but the referee waved away the appeals.

Bechem United had its moments as they threatened their host on numerous occasions but were unable to score a goal as the first half ended 0-0.

There was nothing to separate both teams despite both teams going at each other for the last 15 minutes of the game.

This means Aduana Stars continue to hold onto their lead at the top whiles Accra Lions and Bechem United will follow with 38 and 37 points in the second and third spots respectively.