Ghanaian center-back Osuman Kassim has joined the American side Sporting Kansas City II this summer.

He joins the lower-tier American side from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions on a season-long loan deal after his exploits in the domestic league.

"Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has acquired forward Josip Hmura in a transfer from Croatian side NK Istra 1961 and center back Osuman Kassim on loan from Ghanaian outfit Accra Lions FC," wrote the club.

"Hmura and Kassim have signed MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts and will join Sporting KC II pending receipt of their International Transfer Certificates and P1 visas."

Kassim, a 20-year-old Ghanaian center-back, has signed for Sporting KC II on loan through the end of 2023.

He has tallied a goal in 17 appearances for Accra Lions FC during the 2021-2022 Ghanaian Premier League season, logging over 1,200 minutes and helping the team to six shutouts.

He is the third Accra Lions player to join Sporting KC II on loan this year, joining teammates and countrymen Joseph Addo Tetteh and Rauf Salifu.