6 hours ago

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Accra Lions delivered a stunning performance, defeating league leaders Aduana Stars 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Baba Apiiga opened the scoring in the first half, followed by goals from Evans Botchway and Seidu Bassit in the second half to seal the emphatic win.

The early stages of the match saw Joseph Addo, Aduana Stars' goalkeeper, making two crucial saves to deny Accra Lions' Baba Apiiga and Seidu Bassit.

However, it was Apiiga who broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, showcasing his finesse by curling a shot from the edge of the box, giving the hosts a well-deserved lead.

The second half saw Aduana FC stepping up their game, aiming to mount a comeback.

However, Accra Lions caught them off guard in the 76th minute when Evans Botchway struck, extending the lead with a well-taken goal. This unexpected blow left Aduana Stars reeling and struggling to find a response.

To complete the rout, Seidu Bassit delivered the final blow in the 82nd minute, further solidifying Accra Lions' dominance on the pitch.

The goal served as the icing on the cake, leaving Aduana Stars with no chance of a comeback. With their resolute defense and disciplined gameplay, Accra Lions maintained their composure and secured all three points.

Accra Lions' victory against the league leaders is a testament to their immense potential and determination.

This impressive win sends shockwaves throughout the league, as it proves that Accra Lions are a formidable force to be reckoned with.

The team's cohesive performance and clinical finishing showcased their ability to compete at the highest level.

As Accra Lions bask in the glory of their resounding victory, they have firmly established themselves as strong contenders in the league.

The result serves as a statement of intent, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

With their confidence soaring, Accra Lions will look to build upon this triumph and continue their pursuit of success in the upcoming matches.