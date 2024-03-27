3 hours ago

Accra Lions Football Club is gearing up to host Medeama SC in a highly anticipated Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

This rescheduled Matchday 18 fixture was postponed earlier due to Medeama's involvement in the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Accra Lions, maintaining an unbeaten record at home in the second round of the league, are eager to extend their fine form as they face the reigning champions in Accra.

Despite a recent setback with their first loss in the second round to Real Tamale United, Lions have demonstrated remarkable performance since the league's resumption, securing three consecutive victories against tough opponents like Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko, and Accra Great Olympics.

Under the leadership of Ibrahim Tanko, Accra Lions currently occupy the 12th position in the league table with 30 points. Their recent form includes three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five league outings.

On the other hand, Medeama SC has slipped to the 6th spot with 33 points following a draw with Dreams FC in their previous match.

The Yellow and Mauves have had a mixed record in their last five league encounters, with two wins, two draws, and two losses. Notably, they have amassed 9 points away from home, scoring 9 goals while conceding 14 on the road.

Previous encounters between Accra Lions and Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium have favored the home team, with Lions clinching victories in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. They secured a narrow 1-0 win in the former and a convincing 4-2 triumph in the latter.

As both teams gear up for this crucial fixture, football enthusiasts anticipate an exciting clash between Accra Lions and Medeama SC, with each side aiming to secure vital points in their quest for league success.