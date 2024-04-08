5 hours ago

Accra Lions showcased their prowess with a commanding 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa at the Accra Sports Stadium, propelling them into the top four of the Premier League table.

The decisive moment came in the 39th minute when Sadat Seidu capitalized on a brilliant cross from Bernard Kesse to net the lone goal of the match, securing a crucial home win for the host.

Despite Bofoakwa's efforts, particularly in the first half, they struggled to find the cutting edge in the final third, thwarting their chances of a comeback and denting their recent resurgence in the top flight.

Ibrahim Tanko's side had slipped to fourth place following Bechem United's draw with Asante Kotoko.

However, the victory over Bofoakwa propelled Accra Lions into fourth position on 36 points, positioning them just seven points behind the league leaders.

Meanwhile, John Eduafo's Bofoakwa side suffered a setback, slipping to 16th place with 26 points.

The defeat leaves them just four points clear of the bottom of the table, highlighting the importance of bouncing back in their upcoming fixtures.