1 hour ago

In a thrilling encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League, Accra Lions pulled off a historic 3-2 victory over Asante Kotoko, shocking the home crowd with their remarkable performance.

The young Lions, brimming with confidence following their recent triumph over Berekum Chelsea, wasted no time in asserting their dominance.

Teen sensation Blessing Asuman stole the show with a brilliant brace, while forward Dominic Amponsah's thunderous strike added to the visitors' impressive tally.

Accra Lions took the lead in the early stages of the game, executing a swift counter-attack that caught the Kotoko defense off guard. Daniel Awuni set up Asuman perfectly, who displayed excellent control before slotting the ball past the Kotoko goalkeeper.

However, Asante Kotoko quickly responded, with Kalo Ouattara showcasing his skill by expertly controlling an Andrews Appau cross and firing a left-footed strike into the net.

Undeterred by Kotoko's equalizer, Lions came out firing in the second half. Asuman once again found the back of the net, capitalizing on a defense-splitting pass from Seidu Saday to restore his team's lead.

As Kotoko pressed forward in search of an equalizer, Lions remained composed and organized at the back. They capitalized on a well-defended corner to launch another swift counter-attack, with Bernard Kesse setting up Amponsah for a powerful finish.

Although Bernard Somuah pulled one back for Kotoko late in the game, it proved to be too little, too late as Accra Lions held on for a memorable victory.

With back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League, Accra Lions have announced themselves as serious contenders, while Asante Kotoko will be left reeling from this unexpected defeat on their home turf.