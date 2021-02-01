1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics do not only have the bragging rights in the city of Accra but since beating Hearts of Oak they have been fielding a lot of visitors with gifts and money.

The Municipal Chief Executives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Okaikoi North, Hon. Boye Laryea and Accra Central, Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey have made a donation to Accra Great Olympics.

They donated footballs, jerseys and a cash sumof GHC10,000 at the club's training grounds on Monday afternoon.

Great Olympics made this known on the club's official twitter handle with photos of the donation.

"GOODWILL! AMA boss, Hon. Mohammed Adjei, Okaikoi North MCE, Hon. Boye Laryea and Accra Central MCE, Hon. Dr Lamptey graced our training grounds with footballs, jerseys and 10,000 cedis this afternoon. Thank you!"

