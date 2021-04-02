1 hour ago

The Titanic beach along the Tema-Sakumono road in the Tema West Municipality was deserted on Good Friday as part of the Easter lockdown to help stem a COVID-19 surge reports Benjamin Xornam Glover.

Scores of police personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Marine Police and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) were deployed to the coastline to enforce the measures instituted by the government to deter people from trooping to the beach.

When Graphic Online visited the Titanic Beach on Good Friday, the entire stretch from Community Three Railway Crossing to Sakumono was deserted as law enforcement officers were seen around.

Both the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Tema West Municipality were supporting the security personnel with logistics to enable them monitor and enforce the adherence to the restrictions.

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) on Thursday conveyed a meeting during which they cautioned against flouting the COVID-19 protocols and other restrictions during Easter.

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La in an interview said the MESEC apart from enforcing measures at the beaches and entertainment spots would also visit churches to ensure adherence to protocols.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II in an interview said police will go all out to ensure the implementation during the Easter and beyond.

Source: graphic.com.gh