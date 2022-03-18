2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Committee on Health, Dr. Ayew Afriye has said the parcel of land housing the Accra Psychiatric Hospital is not for sale contrary to media reports.

Speaking to the media after an engagement by the Health Committee with management of the facility, Dr. Afriye explained that the government is seeking to redevelop and expand the facility.

He assured staff their concerns over job losses will be taken up by the committee.

“The uncertainty in this system as it is now, is when the project will start and also who will be down-sided? Because it appears that when there is a big shift structure they will see some OPD cases and not all staff will be needed here,” he added.

Despite the assurance by the Chairman of the Committee that the facility is not for sale, the Minority says the reassurance is not enough.

The Ranking Member on the Health committee in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, disclosed the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu will be hauled before Parliament to provide clarity on the matter.

He cited the situation of the La General Hospital as an example.

“So we as a Committee will come in here to make sure that anybody that will be sent out of this facility, they have a place going. So we wouldn’t leave it a chance and for me, before even a block is demolished I think we must have that system of movement before they demolish anything here.

“We will put our heads together whether we will invite the Health Minister to the House to answer questions or invite him at the Committee level. To throw more light on certain things,” the Ranking Member assured.