2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has ordered the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to pull down a structure erected on a waterway at Lashibi in Accra.

The facility which has been earmarked for a washing bay has been under construction since 2020, restricting the free flow of water in the community.

During a visit to the site by the Minister and a joint team of police and NADMO officials, he ordered authorities to ensure the structure is demolished by Wednesday to prevent flooding in the area.

“The Engineer has said he has not authorized this structure to be here. I do not have a problem when people are building but especially with the rains about to set in, we cannot allow these things to go on. NADMO, you will get the machines, National Security will assist you, and it has to go down.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Engineer of the Tema West Assembly, Vincent Blah Quarshie says several attempts to halt the construction of the washing bay have proven futile.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of the National Disaster Management Organization recently recommended the demolition of unauthorized structures around the Tema Community Seven Post Office because of the risk they pose to life and property.

The Tema NADMO Regional Director stated that the structures were constructed indiscriminately to obstruct the free flow of water.

NADMO urged the Tema city authorities to pull down the structures to avert a possible disaster in the future.

Source: citifmonline