The Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta has revealed that the government is in the process of converting the Accra-Takoradi highway into a dual carriage road.

The Minister disclosed this to the media when he together with the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan and others who were part of a government delegation visited victims of the Dompoase accident many of whom are on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The gory accident, which occurred at around midnight on Monday, January 13 claimed the lives of 35 persons.

It involved two VIP buses, one said to be traveling from Takoradi to Accra – with registration number GR 5704-18 – and the other – with registration number GN 3780-10 – in the opposite direction.

The Takoradi-bound bus tried an overtaking but in the attempt collided with the opposite bus.

One driver died instantly. The rest of his body was trapped in the mangled vehicle.

It took the effort of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from Cape Coast to rescue some of the injured while the mutilated bodies of the dead passengers were conveyed in vehicles to the same Interbetten at Cape Coast.