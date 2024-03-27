3 hours ago

Accra, the vibrant capital city of Ghana, has been selected as the host city for the 2024 U-17 Boys Cup of Nations by WAFU Zone B.

The tournament, scheduled for May, will bring together seven nations, including host Ghana, defending champions Nigeria, and other formidable teams such as Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger.

Notably, the WAFU Zone B Championship will serve as the qualifying tournament for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations, adding further significance to the event.

The Black Starlets, Ghana's U-17 national team, are gearing up for the competition under the guidance of Coach Laryea Kingston.

With aspirations to redeem themselves after an early exit at the Group stages in the previous edition, hosted in Cape Coast, the team has been diligently preparing in camp.

The tournament, slated to take place from May 15 to May 29, 2024, promises to showcase the best of youth football talent in the region.

As the host city, Accra is poised to provide a fitting backdrop for this exciting sporting spectacle, welcoming teams and fans from across the region for a memorable tournament experience.