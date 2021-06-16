1 hour ago

General Manager of Ace Power Promotions, Mr Isaac Amankwah, has assured boxing fans of a cracker between two amazing boxers on July 10, 2021.

He announced that undefeated Ghana based Nigerian, super featherweight contender, Joshua ‘Sensation’ Oluwaseun Wahab, will take on South Africa’s Anthony Moloisane with a record of 14 wins in 20 bouts for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super featherweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Mr Isaac Amankwah said at a press conference on Monday that his outfit was ready to give Ghanaian boxers, the best of competition to prepare them adequately for the future.

He stated that they were ready to abide by the new regulations and restrictions put up by Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

“We promise to provide the general public with an action-packed event on July 10 and the WBO African Championship fight should be a good headliner,” assured Mr Amankwah.

“It is very important to get fighters the best of competition here so they will be in good shape to challenge the world championship when the time comes,” he stressed.

The WBO Africa Supervisor, Mr Samir Captan advised trainers to consider partaking in refresher courses to improve on their technical know-how in order to offer their boxers the best of training.

“We need to build our fighters with credible fights to be able to put them in good shape for world championship fights in the future.

“The WBO will always be ready to sanction fights of deserving boxers and I want to call on trainers to consider improving on their technical know-how to help improve fighters,” Mr Captan expressed.

Second Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, said they are considering periodic ratings of boxers to know the best fighters who can challenge each other in big competition and title bouts.

From Sammy Heywood Okine