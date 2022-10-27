4 hours ago

Zone One B leaders Young Apostles will play against second placed Tano Bofoakwa on Matchday five of the Access Bank Division One League. Both sides are unbeaten in the zone after four matches as they will face off in week five of the competition lying in first and second places respectively.

Bofoakwa Tano are yet to concede a goal whiles Young Apostles have conceded a goal this and holds the record of most wins in the Division One. Two points separate the two sides – Young Apostles lead with 12 points while Tano Bofoakwa occupy the 2nd spot with 10 points after four matches. The match comes off at the Sunyani Coronation Park at 3pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

At the Malik Jabir Park - Wa Suntaa will battle Maana FC in an entertaining clash at home. Wa Suntaa have won two games of their last four matches and face an uphill task against Maana FC who lost their last game but have also won two matches thus far. Wa Suntaa have scored five goals and conceded three goals while Maana FC boasts of three goals and four against.

In Berekum – strugglers Arsenal who are at the bottom of the table in Zone One B have a date with B.A United who are unbeaten in their first four games. Arsenal have conceded six goals and scored just two in four matches.

Here are the matches in zone one: