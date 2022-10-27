3 hours ago

Zone three leaders Kpando Heart of Lions will travel to Accra as guest of Koforidua Semper Fi on Matchday five of the Access Bank Division One League at the Elwak Stadium.

The travelers who are unbeaten in their first four matches of the season are yet to concede having scored 5 goals in four matches. Heart of Lions began the season in an explosive manner after beating Nania FC 2-0 away, dispatched Tema Youth 2-0 before drawing 0-0 with Mighty Jets on Matchday three.

They returned to winning ways on Sunday after beating regional rivals Volta Rangers 1-0 at the Kpando Park to set the stage for an epic clash against Semper Fi this weekend.

Koforidua Semper Fi won their last game and have managed two wins and two draws this season with an unbeaten record in four matches. Semper Fi are second in the League log with 8 points – two points behind Heart of Lions.

Meanwhile - Mighty Jets who are winless in four matches are chasing their first win against Liberty Professionals at home. The Dansoman based club have drawn their last three matches after impressively winning their first match against Golden Kicks.

Tema Youth will travel to Akosombo to face Krystal Palace at the Akotex Park. The Harbour Warriors are winless in their first four matches having leaked six goals and scored just once. Akosombo Krystal Palace have lost two, drawn one and won one and sit in 10th place with 4 points.

Here are the fixtures for zone three: