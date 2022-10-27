4 hours ago

Ebusua Dwarfs will face Future stars on Matchday five of the Access Bank Division One League after losing to Kenpong Football Academy on home soil last weekend.

The former Premier League side are desperate to get back to winning ways following their horror showing against the newly promoted side that resulted in their second loss of the season in only their fourth outing in the new campaign.

Dwarfs have lost two, won one and drawn one – an unimpressive outing that has let them in 13th place in the League log with 4 points. Future Stars sit in third place with 7 points – three points ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs with a record of have two wins, one draw and one defeat.

At the Nduom stadium - Elmina Sharks will be chasing their second win of the season after failing to pick all points in their last three games. The Sharks take on Asokwa Deportivo who are yet to win a match in the Access Bank Division One League after drawing one and losing three games on the spin. Asokwa Deportivo have scored two and conceded seven goals thus far keeping them at the bottom of the Zone Two table with one point.

League leaders Kenpong Football Academy who are unbeaten in their first four games having only gained promotion this season, will welcome Skyy FC to the Swedru Park. Kenpong Academy put up a spirited display on Sunday to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 to extend their winning run to two straight matches – as they also kept unbeaten run intact. Skyy FC have won and lost two in the season thus far as they sit in 8th place with 6 points.

Here are the fixtures for Zone Two: