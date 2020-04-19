1 hour ago

With the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, there has been a joint force by all, in educating Ghanaians on why they have to adhere to all the preventive measures put in place by the government.

Impressive is an understatement when students in Ghana's Senior High Schools put their creativity to test by coming up with brilliant ideas to help in the fight against COVID-19.

First, was a group of students from the Obuasi Secondary Technical School who designed a hands-free Veronica bucket. The artifact is designed in a way that, once you place your hand beneath the tap, the water automatically flows.

The invention ensures that people are able to wash their hands using water from the Veronica bucket without touching its tap.

Next is a 17-year-old Okyere Louis Arko, a second-year gold track student of the Achimota Senior High School.

The young man created an animation video to educate Ghanaians on the implications as well as dos and don'ts of Coronavirus.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, Louis, disclosed the purpose is to reach out to the masses especially the Ghanaian populace who love animation and cartoons, by using what they love to educate them on why they need to adhere to preventive measures.

Not using, any special tools like a laptop, Louis told GhanaWeb, he uses his Samsung phone to create the animations.

Though a science student, his love for IT compelled him to develop the passion by reading and watching a lot of videos on YouTube. He reiterated that he has not taken any professional studies on that.

Hence, he practices what he learns on the web by using his phone.

"I use my phone for all my animations. I used only one hour to create the COVID-19 sensitization video" he told GhanaWeb.

Louis told GhanaWeb, that his family and teachers have been supportive of the new skills he has acquired.

Watch the video below:



Source: Ghanaweb