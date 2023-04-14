1 hour ago

Morocco and Paris Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has left his ex-wife Hiba Abouk disappointed after she filed for divorce early this year.

The 36-year-old ex-wife filed a divorce for the annulment of their marriage after the defender was accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman while Abouk and their kids were away.

According to the French magazine First Mag, Hiba was asking for half of Hakimi's assets and fortune, but she was surprised when she learned that he has nothing in his name.

She was however informed by the court that her "millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's name.

Hakimi receives about €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs. Fatima's account.

He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry, or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him.

Hiba Abouk is a Spanish actress who is 36 years old, 12 years the senior of her ex-husband Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi's ex-wife Abouk is Madrid-born, of Tunisian-Lebanese origin, and is the youngest of four siblings.

The Spanish actress has two male children with her ex-husband Achraf Hakimi.

The former Real Madrid right-back was part of the Morocco team who made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.