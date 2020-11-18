2 hours ago

Ghana's number one tennis player; Johnson Acquah and his partner Ronald Totimeh claimed a 6-3,6-7(4),13-11 victory over Japheth Bagerbaseh and his Nigerian partner; Onyeka Mbanu Fred to win the 8th edition of Tema Babolat Doubles Open Men's Doubles Title at the TOR Tennis Club House Com-8 over the weekend.

The Osu duo ( Acquah and Totimeh) opened a 4-1 lead, maintained their composure and won the set with four breaks. In the second set, Bagerbaseh and Mbanu fought back from a set down to win the tiebreak 7-6(4).

Top seed Johnson Acquah and Totimeh raised their game during the super tiebreak. At 10 all they held their serve to 11-10 only for Mbanu to double fault his serve. Speaking to ghanatennis.org Acquah and Totimeh said, "we are excited about winning because we have been looking forward to winning our first doubles title."

2008 Ghana's Davis cup duo Albert Arthur and Raymond Hayford showed their superiority in the men's social 1 finals with a 6-1,6-2 win over Prince Ablorh and Seth Mingle.

Frank Agyeman and Jacob Zwennes won the social 2 title after beating Volta River Authority (VRA) Tennis Club duo;Alfred Okang and Samuel Akotuah 7-5,6-2.

In the men's 50 plus saw GTF Executive board member Jesse Atu Desbordes and David Kisseh oust former GTF Executive board member; Paa Grant and Isaac Nartey 6-2,6-4. Desmond Ayaaba and and Emmanuel Antwi paired to win the boys 18 and under doubles title with 6-4,6-4 win over Bright Nortey and Eric Armah.

In the mixed doubles event saw Yvonne Bruce Tagoe and Reto Dennis Wicki paired to defeat Faustina Tagoe and David Naawu 6-4,7-6(4). Yvonne Bruce Tagoe then partnered Naa Mckorley to outwit Augustina Yamak and Faustina Tagoe 6-0.6-1.

Bernard Yawson and Isaac Tagoe partnered to win the wheelchair men's doubles beating Abdul Razak Nuhu and Abdullah Sofo 6-2,7-5.

The Tema Babolat doubles Open was sponsored by BabooSports with support from NLA, Eastern Quarries, Zapadni service, Holy Trinity and Health Farm- Sogakofe, Phoenix Insurance, MB Energy and logistics, Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Monolo Plant, Baboo Fitnees Center, Royal Nick Hotel, MILSTAFIE Auto Parts Dealers, The Tennis Chic, McEagle Enterprise, Hill View Hotel, The Tennis Chic and Beebies Company Limited

According to tournament organizer, Ismaila Lamptey, this year's Babolat Tema Doubles Tennis Open has been one of the best tennis events so far since the inception of Tema Babolat Doubles Tournament in 2013.

Over close 200 tennis players registered and what made it even more special was the inclusion of Wheelchair Tennis Category.

He added that, the level of competition was very high as compared to the previous years. The general dedication and commitment of all registered players was mind blowing. Some players had to stay to finish their matches at 9:45pm and reported early morning by 7am to continue with their matches.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh