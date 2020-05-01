2 hours ago

As part of its corporate social responsibility and helping the country to fight the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has disinfected the Regional Maritime University, Nungua, Accra and the headquarters of Action Chapel International, Accra.

The exercise, which was carried out by Vectorpes Company Limited of Zoomlion, came off on May Day (Friday, May 1, 2020).

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the exercise on the campus of Regional Maritime University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Elvis Anku, praised Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the initiative.

He intimated that Zoomlion Ghana Limited has helped to assuage the fears of his students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, he gave an assurance that the university will ensure that all the students observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols when school re-opens.

Earlier, the company disinfected the headquarters of the Action Chapel International on the Spintex road, Accra. At the church, Zoomlion sprayed the youth block, children’s block, main auditorium, cafeteria among others.

Addressing a cross-section of journalists, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai of Action Chapel International said that in the wake of the pandemic, it was important that “everybody takes precautions and put in the right practices to ensure the safety not only of our members but families as well.”

He averred that the disinfection exercise will help make the church premises comfortable and safe for members.

Asked what measures the church would have in place if the ban on public gathering is lifted, Rev Obodai said even before the partial lockdown in parts of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, the church was seriously educating members on the need to wash their hands regularly, apply alcohol-based hand sanitisers, avoid handshakes and observe social/physical distancing, in addition to the wearing of masks to help limit the spread of the virus.

“…if you go round the church we have a whole lot of charts, Veronica buckets, hand sanitisers and even thermometers at every entrance of the church to check temperatures of members. And all these we put in place even before the lockdown to help fight the pandemic. So we are very conversant with what is going on and we will leave no stone unturned in terms of getting the place ready when the ban is lifted.” he assured.

For her part, the Project Coordinator, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), ZGL, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, disclosed that her outfit has completed the disinfection of all the public tertiary institutions across the country, with the Regional Maritime University being the last one.

She said the exercise, which was a collaboration with Citi TV, formed part of her company’s CSR.

Against that backdrop, she urged corporate Ghana and other private institutions to take advantage of her company’s 50% discount on its disinfection service.

Since the virus made its way into the country, Zoomlion has been in the forefront, helping with disinfection of state institutions and agencies, public tertiary institutions, churches among many others.

Source: Zoomlion Comms Department