Activa International Insurance Ghana (AIIG) on Wednesday, 26 February 2020, launched an online insurance system aimed at driving client-focused innovation by facilitating all insurance needs.

With the digitisation of the world and introduction of Insurance Technology (InsureTech), it has become relevant that AIIG tap into this ready market especially as they make strides to reach the retail and SME market.

Speaking at the launch of the online system at the British Council in Accra, the Vice-Chairman of Activa International Insurance, Mr Steve Kyerematen said, the Activa Online Platform is in three parts, which include; a web portal i.e. www.activa-ghana.com, a mobile app (active insurance app) and a USSD code *713*313#.

The system is designed to guarantee easy access to Activa Insurance products like motor insurance, travel, personal accident and home insurance to the company’s teaming customers.

He added that one could also lodge a claim online and track it. He assured that simple claims would receive same day settlement while clients can track complicated claims online.

Mr Kyerematen explained that the system is designed with their customers in mind such that one could have access to insurance premium finance instantly during the quotation and purchase process.

“The company aims to make purchasing insurance easy and simple for the customer. Activa Online gives a 360-degree access to insurance. Customers can get quotes, purchase insurance, make payments online and receive insurance documentation at the click of a button with access to instant claims management service”, he concluded.

Launching the Activa Online Platform, the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance – Mr Michael Kofi Andoh said, the National Insurance Commission of Ghana has recently introduced the new Motor Insurance Database (MiD) as part of its digitalization drive and the desire to increase insurance penetration, stop undercutting and stop the incidence of fake insurance stickers on our market.

“We hold the view that what we are witnessing today by Activa International Insurance is a step in the right direction, an example worth emulating by other players in the Ghanaian insurance industry as this, I believe, would be a simple plug-in into the National Insurance Commission’s motor insurance database,” Mr Kofi Andoh emphasized.

DSP Charles Kwakye, on behalf of the Director-General of the Police MTTD, endorsed the Activa Online platform and hoped that it would assist his outfit to detect fake insurance covers on our roads.

In his closing remarks, the Managing Director of Activa International Insurance, Mr Solomon Lartey assured the Deputy Commissioner of Insurance and the gathering that their online platform is 100% compliant with regulatory requirements and is also in line with the regulator’s digitalization drive and the desire to stem undercutting and fake insurance stickers and policies on the market.

- Mr, Steve Kyerematen (Extreme left), DSP Charles Kwakye,(2nd left) Mrs. Genevieve Tachie (4th left), Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh (5th left), Mr. Benjamin Yamoah (extreme right), Mr. Solomon Lartey (2nd right) and other Board members of Activa at the launch the Online platform.

He revealed that another facet of the Activa Online Platforms is the Insurance Premium Finance feature, which allows customers to access finance for the immediate payment of premiums in line with the National Insurance Commission’s no premium no cover directive. The Activa Online platforms are all directly integrated with the NIC’s motor insurance system. Thus, this Activa online system is the most authentic, transparent and compliant motor underwriting system on the Ghanaian market.

ACTIVA International Insurance Ghana is CIMG Non-Life Insurance Company of the Year (CIMG Awards 2017 & 2018), Insurance Company of the Year (Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards 2018) and International Insurance Company of the Year (Ghana Quality Service Excellence Awards 2017). Activa is a member of Ghana Club 100.



Source: myjoyonline.com