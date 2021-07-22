2 hours ago

Ghana has recorded two new deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease bringing the death toll to 817.

The death toll as of Thursday, July 15, 2021, stood at 815.

An update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that as of Saturday, July 17, 2021 the country had recorded a total of 304 new cases with 3,466 active cases.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 99,734 representing 7.3 per cent of the positivity rate.

According to the update, the number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the disease is 95,457 while 26 persons are in severe condition with 15 others in critical condition.

Out of 370,942 tests conducted on international travellers, 2,031 international travelers who had arrived in the country had tested positive for the disease representing 0.5 per cent of the positivity rate.

Cumulative Cases per Region

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases followed by the Ashanti Region and Western Region

Greater Accra Region - 54,569

Ashanti Region - 17,210

Western Region - 5,991

Eastern Region - 4,572

Central Region - 3,565

Volta Region - 2,704

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono Region - 1,507

Bono East Region - 1,481

Upper East Region - 1,323

Western North Region - 935

Ahafo Region - 847

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 475

North East Region - 231

Savannah Region - 132

