Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken a direct jab at his colleague Jim Iyke which has sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

The actor, via his Instagram story, criticized Jim Iyke’s authenticity while questioning his acting abilities and character.

He also labelled him as having a “fake accent” and referred to him as a “small boy.”

Okeke wrote, “I’ve met some really solid individuals. While I’ve also met some phoney-ass peeps like that Jim Iyke guy who wants to be a goldfish but has no sense of character. Small boy to me, small boy.”

He didn’t hold back, further saying, “If only Jim Iyke could act! He would have been an actor. But sorry… he’s a phoney-ass kneegar. Matter of fact? He’s a small boy to me. Fake American accent, fake everything. Small boy.”

The reason for Okeke’s outburst remains unclear, but the bold remarks have fueled widespread reactions online.

Fans and industry observers have taken to social media to express their opinions, with some defending Jim Iyke and others supporting Gideon Okeke’s candid words.

Jim Iyke has yet to respond to the comments or address the situation.