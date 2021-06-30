2 hours ago

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has reacted to the shootings at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

About two (2) protesters have been reported dead following a clash with the Military.

The youth were protesting following the killing of one social activist known as Macho Kaaka.

Sharing his view on the issue, Prince in post-Zionfelix.net has seen said the approach used by the Military personal was not the best.

If care is not taken, the actor said the peace in Ghana would be destroyed.

He wrote on Twitter: “Aiming at protesters and shooting at them is a NO NO what happened to tear gas, rubber bullets……. let’s pray for Ghana …Ghana like joke like joke we about destroying the peace we enjoy as a nation!! Few weeks ago we were voted the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa! #pray4Ghana.”