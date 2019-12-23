1 hour ago

Young Ghanaian actor, Rahim Banda probably has accepted his father’s advice to involve himself in politics.

Zionfelix.net has spotted Rahim with his father, Mr Ahmed Band, otherwise known as Bandex at the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference at the Trade Fair in Accra.

The young actor’s decision to join his father to a political gathering does not come as a surprise because he [the father] has been urging entertainers in the country to join politics.

“We need politicians who have an interest in the Creative Arts Ministry like Dr Kwame Nkrumah. If we don’t familiarize ourselves with the politicians, it will take longer for that to happen.

“People don’t push our agenda. I think some of us should be involved in politics. Politicians should know the importance of musicians. We should have entertainment players in the political spheres to push our agenda,” Bandex said in a recent interview.

Rahim Banda, Bandex and Prince Yawson aka Waakye were seen donning paraphernalia of the ruling NPP party to throw their support for them.

Ghanaweb