3 hours ago

Actress and socialite Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, aka Ahuofe Patri has lost her mother. Ahuofe Patri has taken to social media to mourn the death of her mother.

She revealed that she knows her mother is resting but she feels lonely.

‘I know you are resting. But I feel so lonely ’ she wrote on Instagram.

Patricia refused to share further details about her mother’s death but dropped two photos of her for her fans to know her lookalike mother.

Concerned friends including Kalybos, Gloria Sarfo, MzGee, Berla Mundi, and others have throng her page to commserate with her her.