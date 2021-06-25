4 hours ago

Social media sensation and convener for #FixTheCountry campaign, Efia Odo has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Reports indicate that the celebrity was picked up with fourteen other members of the #FixTheCountry brigade.

Efia Odo and her colleagues were arrested after they mass up at the premise of the High Court in anticipation of the court's ruling on the case involving the campaigners and the Ghana Police Service.

A post by a member of the campaigners' legal team, Oliver Barker-Vormawor on Facebook posit that they were arrested whiles waiting for court's verdict

"Efya Odo and 14 FixTheCountry supporters, including my Kid brother, have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service. They were waiting for the Ruling of the Court at 1:30pm. #FixTheCountry," he posted on Facebook.

Source: Ghanaweb