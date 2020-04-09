2 hours ago

Popular Nigerian actress and lawyer, Funke Akindele has hit the streets, picking refuse as she begins her community service sentence.

The actress was slapped on with the sentence in additions with a N100,000 fine together with her husband after the two fragrantly disobeyed social distancing rule to throw a birthday party.

The actress was seen with nose mask on and packing rubbish in a yet to be disclosed street in Lagos.

As many are against the idea of making a mother of young twins go through this, others also believe that the authorities need the use her as a scapegoat to serve as a deterrent to anyone who thinks he or she is big enough to flout the law.