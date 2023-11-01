2 hours ago

Popular Nigerian movie star, Juliana Olayode, aka Toyo Baby, has taken to her Instagram platform to show her gratitude after reuniting with her former boss and mentor, Funke Akindele, on her new movie project.

Juliana excitedly announced that she is a part of the cast of Funke’s upcoming film, titled 'A Tribe Called Judah,' alongside Ebele Okaro, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Timini Egbuson, and others.

Her fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate her and appreciate the fact that she reunited with the filmmaker six years after her dramatic exit from Funke’s hit series, 'Jenifa’s Diary.'

She wrote, “We are COMING!!! A Tribe Called Judah is coming to the cinema on the 15th of December. Mark your calendars.

“Thank you for all the excitement and messages since I posted the video introducing the characters of A Tribe Called Judah yesterday. Posting this reel so y’all can see that I am as excited as you are.

“I was so excited I cried on set. Thank you so much, Mama @funkejenifaakindele, for the opportunity to play Hilda. You are simply the BEST.”

Recall that Juliana was dropped from the series due to monetary issues.

However, in May 2023, Juliana wrote a long note on her Instagram page to Funke Akindele, where she stated that her lack of understanding of the movie business caused her to fall out with Funke.