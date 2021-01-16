Actress Salma Mumin was adjudged liar of the year at this year’s Something Wicked Awards organized by Accra-based Hitz FM.
The actress we could remember during the year under review lied about Telecommunication giants, MTN ‘stealing’ an amount of GHC 10,000 from her wallet.
The telecommunication company peeved by the actress’ lies and made up story asked for an apology which she rendered in order to avoid a suit from the company.
Salma Mumin became a laughing stock both on and off social media considering how grave her lie was.
In awarding persons who distinguished themselves in the year 2020, the feat could not be forgotten as the actress was awarded.
See Full List Here
Meme of the Year
WINNER: Stephen Appiah. (Eye clear)
Unconfirmed Rumor of the Year
WINNER: Kwabena Awuku Fotos Sacked from Shatta Camp
Overall Award for the Night, Stingy Artiste of the Year
WINNER: Sarkodie
Lifetime Achievement of the Year
WINNER: Dr. UN
The innovation of the Year
WINNER: Amerado With YeeteNsem
Wagyae Ndwom Tuɔ Anaa? Ɛyɛ asɛmmisa
WINNER: VVIP
Soundbite of the Year/Elections
WINNER: His Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo “Campaign no atɔ nsuomu”
Discovery of the Year
WINNER: AY Poyoo
Most Trolled Personality of the Year
WINNER: Serwaa Amihere
WhatsApp Broadcaster of the Year
WINNER: Keche (Joshua)
Insha Allah Artiste of the Year
WINNER: Shatta Wale
Fanfoolers of the Year
WINNER: SarkNation
Troublesome Ghanaian Personality Abroad
WINNER: Twene Jonas
Artiste Wada
WINNER: OV
Manager Wada
WINNER: Bossu Kule (Manager for Sista Afia)
Liar of the Year
WINNER: Salma Mumin accusing MTN of fraud
Jon/Beans EP of the Year
WINNER: Kweku Smoke (We Rage)
Emotional Personality of the Year
WINNER: Funny Face
Comments