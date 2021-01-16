7 hours ago

Actress Salma Mumin was adjudged liar of the year at this year’s Something Wicked Awards organized by Accra-based Hitz FM.

The actress we could remember during the year under review lied about Telecommunication giants, MTN ‘stealing’ an amount of GHC 10,000 from her wallet.

The telecommunication company peeved by the actress’ lies and made up story asked for an apology which she rendered in order to avoid a suit from the company.

Salma Mumin became a laughing stock both on and off social media considering how grave her lie was.

In awarding persons who distinguished themselves in the year 2020, the feat could not be forgotten as the actress was awarded.

See Full List Here

Meme of the Year

WINNER: Stephen Appiah. (Eye clear)

Unconfirmed Rumor of the Year

WINNER: Kwabena Awuku Fotos Sacked from Shatta Camp

Overall Award for the Night, Stingy Artiste of the Year

WINNER: Sarkodie

Lifetime Achievement of the Year

WINNER: Dr. UN

The innovation of the Year

WINNER: Amerado With YeeteNsem

Wagyae Ndwom Tuɔ Anaa? Ɛyɛ asɛmmisa

WINNER: VVIP

Soundbite of the Year/Elections

WINNER: His Excellency, Nana Akufo Addo “Campaign no atɔ nsuomu”

Discovery of the Year

WINNER: AY Poyoo

Most Trolled Personality of the Year

WINNER: Serwaa Amihere

WhatsApp Broadcaster of the Year

WINNER: Keche (Joshua)

Insha Allah Artiste of the Year

WINNER: Shatta Wale

Fanfoolers of the Year

WINNER: SarkNation

Troublesome Ghanaian Personality Abroad

WINNER: Twene Jonas

Artiste Wada

WINNER: OV

Manager Wada

WINNER: Bossu Kule (Manager for Sista Afia)

Liar of the Year

WINNER: Salma Mumin accusing MTN of fraud

Jon/Beans EP of the Year

WINNER: Kweku Smoke (We Rage)

Emotional Personality of the Year

WINNER: Funny Face