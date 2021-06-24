2 hours ago

Times are hard indeed and each one of us has to deal with it, whether we like it or not. Actress Yvonne Nelson has shared her own bit of the tough times.

She says it has finally come to the realization that there is no one she can actually ask money from except her mother and this is because everyone has their own troubles to deal with financially and would not be altruistic to choose you over themselves.

Yvonne says she has no money on her and had to call her mother for some.

Yvonne made this revelation on her Twitter page.

Many of her followers reacted to it— some offered to send her some of their money whiles others said they can really relate as the system is giving them their fair share of the hardship.

Yvonne Nelson’s Tweet goes a long way to talk about how bad the system is and how the Nana Addo government has pathetically failed us in delivering all that they promised in their manifesto.

Yvonne has been very vocal when it comes to addressing national concerns. She is one of the very few celebs firing the government every now and then to keep them on their toes and make sure they make Ghaan a better Ghana.

Yvonne is not the only celeb who is talking about the failed system, a while back, NPP poster boy actor Prince David Osei also tweeted on how times are hard.

Still on the failed system, there a 22 days ‘dumsor’ time-table out— parts of Accra once again would be experiencing power cuts, all geared towards fixing a supposed technical fault to make things better.

Just realized this morning there’s actually NO ONE i can ask money from except my mum…. I don’t even have 1 cedi on me. 🥴

— 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) June 24, 2021

I can relate paa can i be of help se 500 cedis bi i can afford wai what are friends for?

— fii (@kofi_francis) June 24, 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com