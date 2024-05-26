1 hour ago

The Ada Traditional Council has debunked rumours of the alleged death of Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of the Ada State.

It said the chief who has been on the throne for the past 47 years is alive and not dead, as was falsely spread by some people.

Nomo Jonathan Dorkutso, the Secretary to the Paramount chief, said this at a press conference and noted that such comments mostly gain currency during festivities or periods just before such celebrations.

Nomo Dorkutso emphasised that spreading falsehoods about the paramount chief is not only detrimental to the peace and tranquilly in the Ada state but also runs contrary to the customs and traditions of Ada.

He sounded a word of caution to the residents of Ada to desist from the act, noting that anyone caught involved in such acts would face the wrath of the paramountcy.

“We wonder why people are fond of doing that. How can you say Nene Ada is dead when he is alive, and this is not the first, second, or third time, but over and over in past years?” he lamented.

According to him, the Paramount chief had served the Ada State for a long time and must be allowed to enjoy a peaceful old age.

Meanwhile, Nomo Dorkutso has announced that on May 30, 2024, the council would launch this year’s Asafotu Festival at the MacDan Sports Complex at Sege.