54 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah are hell bent on developing the club's Adako Jachie training complex into a state of the art facility.

The club have began constructing structures that will improve its players and provide a good place to hone their talents and skill.

According to the CEO of the club,Nana Yaw Amponsah the facility which started sometime ago last year will be completed in the next three weeks.

Kotoko can boast of almost all trophies in Ghana and the African continent but has a huge infrastructural deficit which this board and management is keen to address.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii sen as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, if all goes to plan the facility is expected to be completed in three works.

“God willing in the next three weeks the Adako Jachie project will be completed,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said in an interview on Asempa FM on Thursday.

“My vision is to see the right structures at Kotoko and also make the club economically viable. I want Kotoko to be the economic fulcrum to drive the development of the Ashanti Region.”