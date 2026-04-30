Adamus retains financial control as government reviews revoked mining leases

Adamus Resources Limited will retain financial control over its mining leases while government undertakes a review of its petition challenging the revocation of its concessions.

The interim arrangement follows a high-level meeting between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Minerals Commission, and the company’s management after Adamus formally requested an administrative review of the decision affecting its Akango, Salman, and Nkroful concessions.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on April 30, the sector minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, announced that a joint committee comprising representatives from both government and the company will temporarily oversee operations at the mine for up to two weeks.

According to him, the arrangement is designed to maintain operational stability while the review process is conducted.

“I have also just received from them a petition requesting administrative review and reversal of the decision that has been made to revoke the leases,” the Minister said.

He disclosed that a separate ministerial committee has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the petition, including a review of earlier findings by the Minerals Commission and any new evidence submitted by the company.

“The committee will be in place, starting work on Monday… They will directly engage Adamus and give them the opportunity to address a lot of the concerns they have in this petition,” he explained.

The committee has been given a maximum of two weeks to present its findings and recommendations.

The Minister noted that allowing Adamus to retain financial control, alongside the joint supervisory structure, is intended to ensure orderly management of the mine and protect the company’s investment during the review period.

The development follows an earlier decision by government to revoke the company’s leases after investigations by the Minerals Commission cited multiple regulatory breaches, including illegal mining, lack of permits, environmental violations, and unauthorised subcontracting.

Despite these findings, Mr. Armah Kofi-Buah emphasised that the current process seeks to balance strict regulatory enforcement with fairness and due process, adding that the committee’s report will ultimately determine the fate of the concessions.