The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Adansi Asokwa has been interacting with the populace in the District as the Commission marks its Constitution Week.

Led by Jacqueline Mahu (DD), the team engaged some notable identifiable groups and the general public.

They were sensitized on some national issues affecting national cohesion with political intolerance and others that endanger the peace of the nation inclusive.

Some groups that were engaged were the Hairdressers apprenticeship association, dressmakers and tailors association, weighing mothers, members of the GPRTU as well as some community engagements.

Participants were advised to be law abiding and be well guided by the constitution of the country.

They were told of how the constitution has paved way for democracy taking us from the military regime and how important it is to us to observe the constitution week.

Opportunities were given to participants to ask questions of which answers were given accordingly by the NCCE team.

The District Director, Jacqueline Mahu was supported for a unique delivery by Francis Arthur (CEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor ( PFO).