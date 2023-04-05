1 hour ago

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has donated some food items to the National Chief Imam as part of its contribution to the Muslim Communities across the country in support of Ramadan.

As part of efforts to heighten the bond between the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and Ghana’s Muslim community, the bank donated some bags of rice and sugar in support of this year’s Ramadan.

The donation was done at the residence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, an act which is being replicated across all branches of ADB across the country.

In an address to the media, the Managing Director of ADB, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali said the essence of this annual donation is to intensify and also foster the unity of the Muslim community across the country.

Receiving the items, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu expressed his profound gratitude to the bank and advised all Muslims to adhere to and maintain peace throughout the season of Ramadan.

Source: citifmonline