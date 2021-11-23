3 hours ago

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has presented a GH₵100,000 cheque to the Ghana League Clubs Association’s (GHALCA) to support the development of women’s football in the country.

The donation was in fulfilment of the bank’s pledge at a fundraising event under the auspices of the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for corporate Ghana to contribute towards the development of Women’s Football as well as the establishment of the First Women’s School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa and the inaugural edition of the First Lady’s Cup.

Presenting the cheque at the bank's Head Office in Accra, the ADB Managing Director, Dr John Kofi Mensah said, the donation was part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to support sports but especially women's sports to positively impact society.

“We support the call by the First Lady, for Corporate Ghana to support the development of women football in the country,” he said.

According to Dr Mensah, women's football equally deserves the same attention as men's football since it is an avenue for more women to positively influence society and serve as role models in their various localities.

“Just as many young men have become impactful in society as a result of playing football, giving equal attention to female football will also create more role models in our society,” he said.

Dr. Kofi Mensah pledged the commitment of the Bank to support other areas of interest to ensure female football also develops up to an enviable level just like that of their male counterparts.

The President of GHALCA, Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo commended the Bank for the gesture and assured the Management of the Bank that the funds will be utilized for its intended purpose.

“We are going to commit the funds into the development of women football in the country to make sure we reap from it as a nation,” he said.

At a ceremony last month, The First Lady raised over one million cedis (GH₵1,250,000) for the development of women's football in the country through cash and pledges from individuals and corporate organizations.

Credit: Graphic Online