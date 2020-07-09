18 minutes ago

Sometimes our own mistakes cause a lot in our lives but we do not know; Funny Face and Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor had been the best of friends. Some people might even term their relationship as brothers since they did almost everything together and were really close.

A couple of weeks ago, Funny Face got the whole of social media talking when his baby mama left his home with his twins(Ella and Bella).

He got very emotional to the extent of posting every single hour, saying all sorts of things about his baby Mama; he even accused his baby Mama of being an ally with his colleague actor Lilwin.

Funny Face also dared some of his fellow comic actors(Lilwin, Kalybos, and Bismark The Joke) to deny the allegations or he releases the numerous evidence he has against them.

Fast forward, Emmanuel Adebayor, Bola Ray, and Fadda Dickson called Funny Face asking him to desist from those social media posts and try settling his issues amicably since those are personal issues and do not need to be addressed on social media.

Funny Face listened to them for a moment, and then he went off again, getting very emotional on social media and making several other posts.

Emmanuel Adebayor who probably felt disrespected took to Instagram to unfollow his brother Funny Face. He probably did not see any reason for following Funny Face and seeing all those ‘unnecessary’ posts on social media when he actually asked him to desist from it countless times.

Funny Face then realized Adebayor unfollowed him thus took to social media to announce it and to beg for forgiveness from his senior brothers Adebayor, Bola Ray, and Fadda Dickson for disrespecting them. We also made our checks and realized Adebayor indeed unfollowed Funny Face.

Take a look at his post below: