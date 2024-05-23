4 hours ago

Ademola Lookman delivered a sensational hat-trick to lead Atalanta to a historic 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, ending the Italian side's 61-year trophy drought.

The match, held at a boisterous Aviva Stadium in Dublin, saw Lookman single-handedly crush Leverkusen's dream of an unbeaten season.

The atmosphere was electric as both clubs, with their massive support and vibrant colors, made the final a memorable event.

This was Atalanta's first European final and only the third for Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen had an incredible run, remaining unbeaten in 51 games throughout the season, but Lookman had other plans.

Lookman, a former Charlton Athletic winger, opened the scoring with a precise shot into the top corner, assisted by Davide Zappacosta.

His second goal was a piece of brilliance, nutmegging Granit Xhaka and curling a shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

The hat-trick was completed with a stunning step-over that left Edmond Tapsoba helpless, before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Leverkusen, known for their dramatic comebacks, found no answers this time around. Gian Piero Gasperini's tactical masterclass and Atalanta's relentless pressing game, combined with Lookman's clinical finishing, secured the Bergamo club's second major trophy, their first since the 1963 Coppa Italia.

This triumph not only ended a long wait for silverware but also guaranteed Atalanta a place in next season's Champions League, securing their spot among Europe's elite.