The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has appealed to Ghanaians not to take the relaxation of the lockdown for granted.

President Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday the lockdown on Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi will be lifted starting Monday, April 20 and advocated for greater adherence to the ban on social gatherings as well as social distancing protocols first announced on Wednesday, March 15.

Public gatherings including parties, funerals, clubs and beaches remain banned. “All educational facilities, private and public, are to remain closed,” Akufo-Addo said.

The council in a statement signed by Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso on Monday urged the citizens to continue to observe strictly the measures rolled out by government to minimise or stop the spread of the virus.

“The Council is however appealing to all Ghanaians not to take this relaxation of the lockdown for granted but should to continue to observe strictly the measures rolled out by government to minimise or stop the spread of the virus,” GPCC said.

“Many Ghanaians are not taking these measures meant to protect us, especially the Social Distancing protocols…” it stated

The GPCC, in a statement Monday, said easing the restrictions is “quite encouraging especially for many Ghanaians who are in the informal sector of the economy.”

Read full statement below: