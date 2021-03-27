1 hour ago

Ahead of the 2021 Easter celebrations, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has reminded the public to abide by COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement, the association cautioned the general public to “adhere strictly to all COVID-19 preventive measures, such as social distancing, use of facemasks, hand washing under running with soap, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”

The GMA also implored Ghanaians to shun mass gatherings usually associated with the season “such as church conventions, picnics, beach parties, and other forms of celebrations usually seen in the Kwahu enclave.”

The association further appealed to the government to see to the strict enforcement of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It is important for Ghanaians to note that non-adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures has the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease in our communities, thereby eroding the moderate gains made so far.”

“The GMA wishes all Ghanaians a happy Easter. Let us celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ with caution, at this time of a global health pandemic.”

The country saw a spike in active cases of the virus after the recent Christmas holidays despite similar cautions.

The country’s active cases were less than 800 before the Christmas festivities but shot up to 1,420 as of January 11, 2021.

This was largely attributed to the disregard for and lack of enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols during the festivities.

Read the GMA statement below

Source: citifmonline