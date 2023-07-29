1 hour ago

Former Deputy Attorney General and former MP for Tempani, Joseph Kpemka, has described the assault at the Adisadel College as ‘barbaric’, which must not be “swept under the carpet”.

During an interview on Citi TV’s the Big Issue, Kpemka pointed out that the incident is just the tip of the “iceberg”.

“What makes this issue nauseating and annoying is the fact that there were others who watched the assault with some level of amusement and took videos as if it was some kind of film. These are daily occurrences in various secondary schools.

“What happened in Adisadel College is just the tip of the iceberg, what has gone unreported is just a drop in the ocean, it’s not a recent phenomenon. This was an act of barbaric, I will call it an uncivilised act meted out to that innocent student. It must be condemned in no uncertain terms. He could have bled to death,” he told host Selorm Adonoo.

Mr. Kpemka called for the establishment of a committee to thoroughly probe the incident to avert future occurrences in schools.

“We need to put in place a committee to make some recommendations as to what to do going forward across the board in the country. It’s a very holistic thing we need to look at. We have acted like ostriches in the past and buried our heads that nothing is happening. Horrible things are happening in some of these institutions.

He added, “This incident is good for us because it will give us a clue as to what to do as a people going forward. As people, we don’t need to sweep this under the carpet, as we have always done. We talk about it and that is the end of it, then it reoccurs in another institution. If we don’t put in place measures to stop it, we will get to a stage where certain things may happen that will have implications of a grave nature”.

The Adisadel College student who was captured on a viral video choking his colleague has been arrested by the Police in Cape Coast. The arrest came after the video showed the disturbing incident where one student violently attacked another in a dormitory.

The incident generated widespread concern and outrage among parents, students, and the public. The video depicting the assault caused shock and raised questions about the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions.

The suspect was arrested, arraigned before the court and later granted bail.

Source: citifmonline