5 hours ago

The culprit captured in the viral video assaulting a fellow student of Adisadel College has rejected the charges of assault and causing harm.

Despite being on bail, the accused is facing the challenge of impending WASSCE examinations. As a result, the court has decided to postpone the case until after the exams.

During the court proceedings, both parents of the involved teenagers and members of the general public were present.

However, due to the sensitive nature of the case, it was conducted in the judge’s chamber.

His Lordship Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, the presiding judge, has adjourned the case to September 27, 2023, to allow the students to complete their final exams without interference.

About the Adisadel College case

The incident happened on June 30, 2023, after one of the students was seen in a viral video strangling a colleague student and subsequently hitting his head on a metal bed nearby.

The video drew widespread criticism from a section of the public with some questioning the rationale behind the incident.

Citi News sources say the students were fighting over a sim card belonging to one of them.

The Housemaster of Quaque House where the incident happened was suspended after the incident while the students were suspended.

After a visit by the Deputy Minister for Education Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, a psychological was assigned to the students.

Source: citifmonline