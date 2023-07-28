3 hours ago

The Cape Coast District Court 2 has granted bail to the student at the centre of the assault case at the Adisadel College.

The court presided over by His worship Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako granted bail to the culprit to reappear before the court on August 2, 2023, as the court could not have the required number of persons to sit as jury over the juvenile case.

The student was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast earlier this week, cautioned with causing harm and assault, and then released to the school’s Headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The arrest came after a video showed the disturbing incident where one student violently attacked another in a dormitory.

The authorities are taking swift action to address the incident and hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.

Meanwhile, the victim has been recalled to the school after he was initially suspended. The school is taking measures to ensure his well-being and recovery.

Source: citifmonline