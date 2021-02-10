14 minutes ago

A leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has lashed out at Tsatsu Tsikata, the Lead Counsel for the Petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition at the Supreme Court that, he should admit that he has been outsmarted by Counsels for the 1st and 2nd Respondents.

According to the Dankwa Institute Boss, parties involved in a legal tussle have the option to either or not call on a witness to testify and be cross-examined before a court of competent jurisdiction if that party deems it necessary or vice versa, hence the NDC’s lead counsel knows not to expect the Respondents to make their case on a mere allegation the Petitioner has brought before the Supreme Court and requires witnesses for the 1st and 2nd Respondents to testify.

“You do not allege and expect the respondents to make your case for you if they opt not to mount the witness box. Calling of witnesses is an option which a party can choose not to exercise if indeed that party sees it as not necessary.”

Taking to his Social Media platform, therefore, Gaby trolled Tsatsu, saying he was just outsmarted by the legal team of the opposing sides, and he should hence admit it.

“Tsatsu should simply admit that he’s been outsmarted! It’s left with populist submissions for the ears of party activists,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Court will decide on the way forward for the case on Thursday, February 11, 2021.