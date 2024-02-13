3 hours ago

The much-awaited lecture by Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo to respond to the 70-point vision of Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been cancelled.

The development follows the withdrawal of permission granted by managers of the Chartered Institute of Bankers for their premises to host the lecture under the auspices of the Coalition for Restoration (CFR).

According to CFR, the finance committee's ranking member was to use the occasion to correct what it describes as factual inaccuracies in the presentation of the vice President.

However, in a statement announcing the cancellation, CFR stated that the venue had been secured for the event only for managers of the facility to withdraw their permission, citing political implications.

"The Coalition For Restoration, CFR had earlier advertised its intention to present Hon Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central and Ranking member of the finance committee of Parliament, in a public lecture to respond to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president and presidential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)."

"However, due to circumstances beyond our control, the lecture can not be delivered as advertised on the said date. The cancellation has been occasioned by the decision of the managers of the venue to reverse their decision to permit us usage of the venue."

"For the purpose of clarity, managers of the Chartered Institute of Bankers called this morning to inform us that they were cancelling our bookings for the venue. They explained that their policy frowns on politics. In their view, the CFRs planned public lecture is politically inclined, and therefore, they wouldn't allow us to host our event there."

The group further stated that the managers of the Institute were made aware that the Bolgatanga Central MP would be the special guest earlier but had no reservations. It, therefore, expressed shock at the turn of events, and the group has consequently apologized for the development, which has left many awaiting the lecture disappointed.

The statement added that payment for the venue had been made and receipts issued.

"At the time of booking for the venue, we made it clear that it was going to be an economic lecture where at least one of the speakers is a politician belonging to the NDC. We further assured them that we were not going to wear party shirts for attendance."

"We subsequently made full payment for the venue and got a receipt for it. But things probably changed after our flyers/posters went viral, advertising Hon. Isaac Adongo as the main speaker. We were called on the phone this morning to tell us that our booking has been cancelled."