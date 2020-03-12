1 hour ago

Religious organisations and institutions in Ghana have been advised to adopt safety measures in the face of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

President of Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo who made the call reiterated other groups that organise large events should also put in mechanisms to protect people in the face of the outbreak in the country.

Delivering an address to the nation on Wednesday evening he asked Ghanaians to desist from the traditional handshaking as a form of protection.

The president also asked Ghanaians to desist from all foreign travels.

He said: “all of us as much as possible, desist from all foreign travels, except the most critical ones, until there is a grip on the virus.”

The President this week temporarily suspended foreign travels for all government officials as part of government’s measures to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

“I have, as at yesterday, ordered a suspension of all international travels by public officials. Except for critical assignments, which will have to be authorised by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, all public officials are to remain within the jurisdiction, until further notice. Video conferencing facilities and other technological tools are to be utilised, whenever possible, for international engagements.”

The President had said non-essential travels to Ghana are being strongly discouraged from high-risk countries.