Veteran football coach J.E Sarpong has cautioned Black Stars coach not to copy blindly by following something that was done in the past and should carve his own tactical philosophy.

The Black Stars not long ago said that he will look to replicate the tactical formula that worked magic as Ghana lifted the 1978 African Cup of Nations in Libya.

According to the Black Stars coach the 1978 winning formula that made Ghana victorious can yield results this time round.

The experienced J.E Sarpong has advised the former Black Stars captain to try and formulate his own tactical philosophy instead of adopting the 1978 tactical approach.

“It is good that he is being ambitious with winning the AFCON title. Times have changed and what happened in 1978 is different from what is happening now. Players who played in 1978 are different from those playing currently,” Sarpong told Happy FM.

“The type of players in the team will also influence your style of play so he should play to the ability and capabilities of the players.”

“CK Akonnor should tread cautiously. He is a very young coach and everything he says about winning the AFCON will be judged”, he added.