Newly married couple, Barima Osei Mensah and wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, have paid a visit to the Asantehene, Otumfo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The two are known for their much-talked-about wedding ceremony which took place in November this year.

Dubbed the 'Royal Wedding' of 2021, the 4-day ceremony witnessed the two joined together as husband and wife.

It was a display of culture, elegance, style and lots of merry-making.

From Friday, November 5 to Monday, November 8, all eyes were on the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, due to the scenes that emerged from their wedding. Right from their vendors, to the display of rich Bonwire kente, every detail at the ceremony was on point!

A month after their union, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita have paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Ashanti Region.

They were pictured standing on both sides of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a photo available to GhanaWeb.

Barima and Anita were spotted in traditional attire at the Manhyia Palace.

Check out the photo below: