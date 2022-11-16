34 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa constituency, David T. D Vondee, has said the sacked Minister of State in charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, should be investigated and prosecuted for corruption.

According to him, Adu Boahen made a lot of money since his appointment hence the need for him to be investigated into his actions in the investigative exposé, 'Galamsey Economy'.

He also urged the Special Prosecutor to investigate the matter with fairness in the matter.

“Sacking Charles Adu Boahen is not enough. He made a lot of money and a proper investigation must be made and he must be prosecuted for corruption. I hope the Special Prosecutor would be able to a good job, fare mindedly and do proper investigation and prosecution on this matter,” the legislator stressed.

Aremeyaw Anas's latest exposé dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ has compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen from office.

The president also referred him to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations and allegations of corruption levelled against him.

In a press release, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Adjabeng, said his office has commenced an investigation into the actions of Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative exposé, 'Galamsey Economy'.

Charles Adu Boahen on video alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia needs just USD200,000 as an 'appearance fee' and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb